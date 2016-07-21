Edition:
United Kingdom

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs255.90
Open
Rs254.00
Day's High
Rs270.00
Day's Low
Rs252.30
Volume
37,887
Avg. Vol
55,351
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : India's Kirloskar Brothers - June-quarter net loss 32.7 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.76 billion rupees .  Full Article

Kirloskar Brothers March-quarter profit falls
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 210.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 4.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd News

CORRECTED-Indian cabinet approves plans to build 10 nuclear reactors

NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.

» More KRBR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials