Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Granted its in-principle approval for acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to pig iron plant of VSL Steels . Deal for a cash consideration of 1.55 billion rupees . Purchase price shall be financed partly by way of term loans and partly via internal accruals . Proposed transaction to be completed within 15 months . On completion of proposed deal, co's production capacity of pig iron to increase from 360,000 MT p.a. to 540,000 MT p.a. .