Krones AG (KRNG.DE)
110.00EUR
4:35pm BST
€-1.10 (-0.99%)
€111.10
€110.95
€111.80
€109.60
77,131
45,591
€121.25
€82.97
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed enters into cooperation agreement with Krones AG
Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co <002411.SZ>: Says the co entered into strategic cooperation frame agreement with Krones AG
Krones CEO says to present mid-term targets at Q3 results
Krones Ag
Krones improves H1 EBT by 3.1 pct, confirms guidance
Krones AG
Krones AG says purchase of System Logistics stake closed successfully
Krones AG
Krones AG confirms FY 2016 outlook
Krones AG:Confirms guidance for 2016 sales to rise 3 percent, EBT margin to rise to 7 percent. Full Article
Krones buys 60 pct of shares in System Logistics S.p.A.
Krones AG:Acquires supplier in the intralogistics for beverage market.Has purchased 60 pct of the shares in System Logistics S.p.A.Krones is financing the acquisition with existing liquid funds. Full Article
Krones gives FY 2016 revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimate, to propose dividend
Krones AG:Expects consolidated revenue to grow by 3 pct in FY 2016.Expects to achieve an pretax margin of 7.0 pct in FY 2016.To propose dividend 1.45 euro per share versus 1.25 euro per share year ago.FY 2015 reported revenue 3.17 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3.25 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Krones to upgrade profitability of its Process Technology Segment
Krones AG:Aims to upgrade profitability of its Process Technology Segment.Optimisation measures to focus firstly on improving key work sequences, like drawing up quotations, processing orders and managing projects, and secondly on cutting costs.Action package planned is scheduled for implementation by 2017.Group's EBT margin target for FY 2015 as a whole, of 7.0 pct, will not be affected by this. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 25
