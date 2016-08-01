Krones AG (KRNG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed enters into cooperation agreement with Krones AG

Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co <002411.SZ>: Says the co entered into strategic cooperation frame agreement with Krones AG .Says two parties will cooperate in the industry of healthcare products and Krones AG will support the co's need for planning smart plant at a fair price.

Krones Ag : CEO says to present mid-term targets at q3 results, still aiming to increase profitability

Krones improves H1 EBT by 3.1 pct, confirms guidance

Krones AG says: Says revenue in period from January to June 2016 grew 3.8% to eur 1,560.3 million . Says new orders improved 5.1% to eur 1,602.4 million . Says EBT climbed 3.1 percent . Says standing by its forecast for 2016 as a whole, predicting 3 percent revenue growth and an EBT margin of 7.0 percent . Says revenue in china picked up in Q2 of 2016 . Says new orders at Krones increased 5.1 percent in first half of 2016 to eur 1,602.4 million . Says H1 revenue grew 3.8 percent to eur 1,560.3 million .Q2 sales was 797 million eur, Q2 EBIT 55.5 million eur, adjusted net income 40.1 million eur.

Krones AG :Krones AG: purchase of system logistics stake closed successfully.

Krones AG:Confirms guidance for 2016 sales to rise 3 percent, EBT margin to rise to 7 percent.

Krones AG:Acquires supplier in the intralogistics for beverage market.Has purchased 60 pct of the shares in System Logistics S.p.A.Krones is financing the acquisition with existing liquid funds.

Krones AG:Expects consolidated revenue to grow by 3 pct in FY 2016​.Expects to achieve an pretax margin of 7.0 pct in FY 2016​.To propose dividend 1.45 euro per share versus 1.25 euro per share year ago.FY 2015 reported revenue 3.17 billion euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3.25 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Krones AG:Aims to upgrade profitability of its Process Technology Segment.Optimisation measures to focus firstly on improving key work sequences, like drawing up quotations, processing orders and managing projects, and secondly on cutting costs.Action package planned is scheduled for implementation by 2017.Group's EBT margin target for FY 2015 as a whole, of 7.0 pct, will not be affected by this.