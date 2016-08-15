Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)
18.15BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.78 (-4.12%)
R$ 18.93
R$ 19.10
R$ 19.10
R$ 17.96
10,623,500
10,198,433
R$ 21.50
R$ 11.92
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Company corrects dividend payment, record and ex-dividend dates..dividend dates.) Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA
Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Kroton Educacional SA
Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan
: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd reaches 4.78 pct stake in Kroton Educacional SA
Kroton Educacional SA:Says Coronation Fund Managers Ltd has reached 4.78 percent stake in the company's share capital, corresponding to 77.7 million common shares. Full Article
Kroton Educacional SA announces dividend payment
Kroton Educacional SA:Says on March 15 its board of directors approved interim dividend payment to be imputed to obligatory minimum dividend for fiscal year 2015, ad referendum of the general meeting.Total value 70.2 million Brazilian reais.Value per share 0.0434 real.Payment on March 28.Record date March 15.Ex-dividend as of March 16. Full Article
Kroton Educacional SA concludes sale of Uniasselvi for 1.105 bln Brazilian reais
Kroton Educacional SA:Says that the sale of all stakes held by its subsidiaries in Uniasselvi has been concluded. Full Article
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies up on doubts over Trump tax plan
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Latin American currencies strengthened on Wednesday as doubts that President Donald Trump would push through his planned tax reforms fueled bets that U.S. interest rates will rise more slowly than expected. Trump's public feud with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, an influential fellow Republican, raised concern among investors that his push for a tax-code overhaul could be harmed. Many investors say the tax changes could boost the