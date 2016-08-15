Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Kroton announces interim dividend payment

Company corrects dividend payment, record and ex-dividend dates..dividend dates.) Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay interim dividends totalling 172.7 million Brazilian reais ($54.1 million), corresponding to 0.1067 real per share . Payment on Aug. 26 . Record date is Aug. 17 .Ex-dividend as of Aug. 18.

Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan

: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA rise 20 percent in early trade after rival Kroton announces plan to buy company . Kroton shares open trading Thursday up 8 percent after it announces plan to takeover Estacio Further company coverage: [nL1N18U0HZ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd reaches 4.78 pct stake in Kroton Educacional SA

Kroton Educacional SA:Says Coronation Fund Managers Ltd has reached 4.78 percent stake in the company's share capital, corresponding to 77.7 million common shares.

Kroton Educacional SA announces dividend payment

Kroton Educacional SA:Says on March 15 its board of directors approved interim dividend payment to be imputed to obligatory minimum dividend for fiscal year 2015, ad referendum of the general meeting.Total value 70.2 million Brazilian reais.Value per share 0.0434 real.Payment on March 28.Record date March 15.Ex-dividend as of March 16.

Kroton Educacional SA concludes sale of Uniasselvi for 1.105 bln Brazilian reais

Kroton Educacional SA:Says that the sale of all stakes held by its subsidiaries in Uniasselvi has been concluded.