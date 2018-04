Kruk SA (KRU.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kruk's Unit Buys Retail Debt Portfolio Of Nominal Value Of 384 Mln Zlotys

April 17 (Reuters) - Kruk SA ::KRUK'S PROKURA NS FIZ ACQUIRES RETAIL DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 384 MILLION ZLOTYS.PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS THE DEAL WITH BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA << >>.

Kruk Prelim FY 2017 Net Profit Jumps to 300 Mln Zlotys

Jan 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::PRELIM FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 300 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 20.6 PERCENT YOY.NOMINAL VALUE OF DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 6.41 BILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 22 PERCENT YOY.EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 210 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 40 PERCENT YOY.RECOVERIES FROM MANAGEMENT OF PURCHASED PORTFOLIOS IN Q4 AT 375 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 29 PERCENT YOY.

Kruk To Launch Bonds Of Total Nominal Value Of Up To 500 mln zlotys

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kruk SA ::TO LAUNCH FIFTH PUBLIC BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO PLN 500M.

Kruk: nominal value of debt purchased in Q3 up 34 pct yoy

Oct 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::NOMINAL VALUE OF DEBT PURCHASED IN Q3 AT 2.64 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 34 PERCENT YOY.EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q3 AT 261 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.RECOVERIES FROM THE MANAGEMENT OF PURCHASED PORTFOLIOS IN Q3 AT 347 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 36 PERCENT YOY.