Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)
1,080.00INR
10:59am BST
Rs18.05 (+1.70%)
Rs1,061.95
Rs1,070.00
Rs1,080.00
Rs1,059.30
24,708
153,158
Rs1,114.35
Rs692.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kotak Mahindra Bank says RBI grants approval to CPPIB for acquiring shares of bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Bank approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds up to 50 bln rupees
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr profit jumps
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr consol PAT more than doubles
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank
* COMPLETED SALE OF 26% STAKE IN KOTAK MAHINDRA OLD MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: