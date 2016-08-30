Edition:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS)

KTKM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,065.70INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.15 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs1,061.55
Open
Rs1,070.45
Day's High
Rs1,076.40
Day's Low
Rs1,059.00
Volume
1,305,472
Avg. Vol
1,859,788
52-wk High
Rs1,115.05
52-wk Low
Rs692.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kotak Mahindra Bank says RBI grants approval to CPPIB for acquiring shares of bank
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : RBI has informed the bank that it has granted approval to cppib for acquiring shares in excess of 5% of bank. .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves seeking members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds up to 50 bln rupees
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : Board approved seeking consent of shareholders for issuance of NCDs/bonds up to 50 billion rupees .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr profit jumps
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter standalone net profit 7.42 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.90 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone interest earned 43.87 billion rupees versus 39.91 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone provisions 1.80 billion rupees versus 3.05 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter standalone gross npa 2.50 percent versus 2.36 percent previous quarter . June-quarter standalone net npa 1.21 percent versus 1.06 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 7.37 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net interest margin at 4.37 percent .  Full Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-qtr consol PAT more than doubles
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 10.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol interest earned 54.70 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank

* COMPLETED SALE OF 26% STAKE IN KOTAK MAHINDRA OLD MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

