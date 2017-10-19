Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GRUPY KETY SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT DUE TO THE PLANNED CHANGES TO ITS 2017-2020 INVESTMENT PLANT IT HAS RAISED ITS 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY 100 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 3.36 BILLION ZLOTYS.2020 EBITDA GUIDANCE HAS BEEN RAISED BY 8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 514 MILLION ZLOTYS; EBIT BY 1 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 360 MILLION ZLOTYS.ESTIMATES THAT ITS MAIN PROJECT INFLUENCING THE CHANGE OF THE FORECAST, NEW BOPP PRODUCTION LINE, WILL REACH ONLY 40 PERCENT CAPACITY IN 2020 AND HENCE A SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT.2020 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WILL DECREASE BY 2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 263 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO HIGHER DEBT WITH LITTLE EFFECT ON OPERATING PROFIT.IT HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN THE EXTRUDED PRODUCTS SEGMENT BY 35 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW LINE FOR ANODIZING PROFILES.IT IS ALSO INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN THE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING SEGMENT BY 110 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A SECOND BOPP FOIL MANUFACTURING LINE.IT HAS REIGNED FROM THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW HQ OF ALUMINIUM SYSTEMS SEGMENT, LOWERING THE INVESTMENT PLAN BY 37 MILLION ZLOTYS.