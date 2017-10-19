Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)
382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
-5.75zł (-1.48%)
388.00zł
387.40zł
387.55zł
382.25zł
7,840
5,653
445.00zł
356.30zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grupa Kety Q3 net profit down at 77.1 million zlotys
Oct 19 (Reuters) - GRUPA KETY SA
Grupy Kety revises 2020 forecast
Oct 13 (Reuters) - GRUPY KETY SA
Grupa Kety FY 2016 net profit up at 277.9 mln zlotys
Grupa Kety SA
Grupa Kety SA unit to buy 100 pct stake in AHA EMMI Predelava aluminija, d.o.o.
Grupa Kety SA:Its unit, ALUFORM Sp. z o.o., signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in AHA EMMI Predelava aluminija, d.o.o. from BAMC d.d. (Bank Assets Management Company).The agreement concerns also assignment of accounts receivable.The value of transaction is 2.5 million euros. Full Article
Grupa Kety SA appoints new auditor
Grupa Kety SA:Appoints Ernst&Young Audyt Polska sp. z o.o. sp. k (E&Y) as the company's new auditor.E&Y to audit the company's financial statements between 2016-2019. Full Article
Grupa Kety SA updates on FY 2015 dividend recommendation
Grupa Kety SA:Management plans to recommend to shareholders meeting FY 2015 dividend payment of 125,734,116.90 Polish zlotys in total.Dividend per share is 13.30 zlotys if 11,705 series G shares will be registered by July 15, otherwise dividend per share will amount to 13.31 zlotys.Management proposes to set dividend record date for July 15.Proposes dividend payment of 47,268,465 zlotys on Aug. 5 and 78,465,651.90 zlotys on Dec. 7. Full Article
Grupa Kety SA recommends FY 2015 dividend payment at 60 pct of net profit
Grupa Kety SA:Management resolves to recommend to shareholders meeting paying 50 percent of FY 2015 net profit as dividend. Full Article
Grupa Kety SA gives FY 2016 revenue, EBIT, EBITDA, net profit forecast above analysts' estimates
Grupa Kety SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 2.15 billion Polish zlotys vs 2.12 bln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 EBIT of 250 mln zlotys vs 246.5 mln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 360 mln zlotys vs 351.2 estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2016 net profit of 245 mln zlotys vs 195.2 mln zlotys estimated by analysts Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article