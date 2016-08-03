Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)
67.80CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.43 (+0.64%)
$67.37
$67.44
$68.56
$67.10
69,004
102,033
$91.98
$56.47
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20
Kinaxis Inc
Kinaxis Inc and Deloitte join forces to provide supply chain management cloud solutions
Kinaxis Inc:Says new alliance with Deloitte Consulting LLP in US to develop supply chain solutions designed to improve end-to-end supply chain for large enterprises. Full Article
BRIEF-Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership
* Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: