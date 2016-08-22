Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Loblaw agrees to buy Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR

Loblaw Companies Ltd: Loblaw enters into agreement to purchase Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR . Deal for $3.10 in cash per each QHR share . Deal for approximately $170 million in aggregate .QHR shareholders who collectively control approximately 23% of QHR, have committed to vote in favor of transaction..

Loblaw sees $1.3 billion in 2016 capital expenditures

Loblaw Companies Ltd : Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $1.01 . Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 4.0% . Q2 retail segment sales were $10,494 million, an increase of $176 million, or 1.7%, compared to q2 of 2015 . To return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases in 2016 . Sees for 2016 approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.94, revenue view c$10.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Fy2016 earnings per share view c$3.86, revenue view c$46.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says . Qtrly revenue was $10,731 million, an increase of $196 million, or 1.9%, compared to q2 of 2015 . Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.39 . Qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales growth was 0.7%, excluding gas bar . Says recorded an additional charge related to store closures of approximately $43 million in q2 . In 2016 to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment .Says in 2016, company expects to grow adjusted net earnings.

Loblaw - Recalling Joe Fresh ® Baby Girls' denim overalls

Loblaw Companies Ltd : Is voluntarily recalling Joe Fresh ® Baby Girls' Denim Overalls with style code bgu6op1905 . Snaps on garment have potential to be pulled off and may pose a choking hazard to children .One instance of a snap coming off garment has been reported and there have been no reports of injury.

Loblaw Companies Ltd says 4 pct increase to quarterly common share dividend

Loblaw Companies Ltd:Quarterly common share dividend increased by 4 pct from $0.25 per common share to $0.26 per common share.Payable on July 1, 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2016.

Loblaw Companies Ltd - Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls certain pre-packaged products - DATMTR

Loblaw Companies Ltd:Loblaw Companies Limited has announced that Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc., is recalling various pre-packaged chopped salads, salad blends and kits, and leafy green products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. - DATMTR.Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products. - DATMTR.The affected products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been sold in other provinces or territories. - DATMTR.This recall applies to all products manufactured from the Dole facility located in Springfield, OH. Affected product can be identified with a product code beginning with the letter "A" in the upper right-hand corner of the package. - DATMTR.There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the consumption of these products - DATMTR.

Loblaw Companies Ltd - Canadian Food Inspection Agency: President's choice brand butter chicken lasagna recalled due to fragments of bone

Loblaw Companies Ltd:Food recall warning: President's choice brand butter chicken lasagna recalled due to fragments of bone.Canadian food inspection agency says Loblaw Co is recalling its president's choice brand butter chicken lasagna due to fragments of bone.

Loblaw Companies Ltd recalls Life at Home Indoor M5 Multicolour LED Lights - Datamonitor

Loblaw Companies Ltd:Loblaw Companies Limited, on behalf of the manufacturer, has voluntarily recalled Life at Home Indoor M5 Multicolour LED Lights Set of 70 with UPC 058703379152 since the products did not meet CSA standards and may pose a fire hazard - DATMTR.