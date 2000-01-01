Liberty Two Degrees (L2DJ.J)
L2DJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
850.00ZAc
1:46pm BST
850.00ZAc
1:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
850.00
850.00
Open
850.00
850.00
Day's High
850.00
850.00
Day's Low
850.00
850.00
Volume
595
595
Avg. Vol
363,852
363,852
52-wk High
1,200.00
1,200.00
52-wk Low
820.00
820.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Liberty Two Degrees names Angus Band as chairman of board of manager
* Angus Band has been appointed as an independent non- executive director and chairman of board of manager, effective 26 july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)