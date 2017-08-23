Edition:
Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

518.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
518.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
698,852
52-wk High
838.00
52-wk Low
515.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Long4Life Ltd :CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY.MAXIMUM PURCHASE CONSIDERATION IS R360 MILLION.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND LONG4LIFE SHARES.  Full Article

BRIEF-Long4life says enters into discussions relating to further potential acquisition

* Entered into discussions relating to further potential acquisition, unrelated to proposed acquisition of holdsport limited

