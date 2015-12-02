Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)
LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.25
$22.25
Open
$22.91
$22.91
Day's High
$23.00
$23.00
Day's Low
$22.15
$22.15
Volume
819,765
819,765
Avg. Vol
2,197,834
2,197,834
52-wk High
$25.47
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67
$18.67
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Genomma Lab Internacional appoints new executive vice president and CFO
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV:Appoints Antonio Zamora Galland as new executive vice president and CFO of the company.Zamora Galland replaces Oscar Villalobos Torres, who resigned from the post. Full Article
Mexican companies slash debt as peso rallies
MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Many Mexican companies, from dominant telecom provider America Movil to bottler Femsa, cut debts in the second quarter, helped by a stronger peso, although they are unlikely to rush to return money to investors or increase investment.