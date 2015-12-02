Edition:
United Kingdom

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.25
Open
$22.91
Day's High
$23.00
Day's Low
$22.15
Volume
819,765
Avg. Vol
2,197,834
52-wk High
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genomma Lab Internacional appoints new executive vice president and CFO
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV:Appoints Antonio Zamora Galland as new executive vice president and CFO of the company.Zamora Galland replaces Oscar Villalobos Torres, who resigned from the post.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV News

Mexican companies slash debt as peso rallies

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Many Mexican companies, from dominant telecom provider America Movil to bottler Femsa, cut debts in the second quarter, helped by a stronger peso, although they are unlikely to rush to return money to investors or increase investment.

» More LABB.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials