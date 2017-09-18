Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Latecoere H1 adjusted recurring operating income up at 33.1 million euros
Sept 18 (Reuters) - LATECOERE
Latecoere H1 operating result swings to loss of 6.9 million euros
Latecoere
Latecoere H1 revenue up 11.5 pct at 401.6 mln euros
Latecoere SA
Yannick Assouad appointed new CEO of Latécoère as of November 2
Latecoere
Latecoere presents its Transformation 2020 project
Latecoere
Latecoere Services selected by Airbus
Latecoere SA:Latecoere Services announced it has been selected by Airbus for the integration of two new assembly lines for A330 Neo Air Inlet and A320. Full Article
Latecoere confirms FY 2016 guidance
Latecoere SA:Confirms 2016 current operating free cash flow objective of around 7 pct of 2016 revenue. Full Article
Latecoere builds H160 assembly line for Airbus Helicopters
Latecoere SA:Latecoere Services designs, builds and installs the assembly line for Airbus Helicopters' H160. Full Article
Latecoere opens production site in Morocco
Latecoere SA:Opens production site in Morocco.The site will produce equipment for the Airbus A350 and A320.This new site comes with a 10 million euro ($10.9 million) investment program over 5 years. Full Article
France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation
French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.