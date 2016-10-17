Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

Land Securities Group Plc : FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year earlier . Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p last year . Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year . Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year . Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly universe 11.3 pct) . Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this level . Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to make any material disposals over coming year . Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty . Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote would drive down occupational demand in our market . Final dividend 10.55 pence per share .Total dividend up 9.9 percent to 35 pence per share.