Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.BO)

LART.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,140.00INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.20 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs1,134.80
Open
Rs1,135.00
Day's High
Rs1,142.25
Day's Low
Rs1,125.00
Volume
415,238
Avg. Vol
632,820
52-wk High
Rs1,249.95
52-wk Low
Rs863.53

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​.Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.  Full Article

Siddhi Vinayak Shipping gets order from L&T Heavy Engineering​
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Siddhi Vinayak Shipping Corporation Ltd :Says ‍got order for fabrication of hull structure of k 9 vazra t guns from L&T Heavy Engineering​.Says co expects it will be involved in building structures over next 4 yrs.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins worth 22.31 bln rupees
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 

June 19 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued INR 22.31 billion.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro's arm signs deal to build second generation ethanol plants‍​
Friday, 26 May 2017 

May 26 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :L&t Hydrocarbon Engineering signs agreement with Institute of Chemical Technology to build second generation ethanol plants‍​.Says LTHE, ICT to both provide complete solutions in setting up 2G ethanol plants ‍​.  Full Article

Shriram EPC gets order from United Republic of Tanzania in JV with Larsen & Toubro
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 

Shriram EPC Ltd : Says order worth $107.8 million from United Republic of Tanzania, Tanzania in JV with Larsen & Toubro . Says order from Ministry of Water and Irrigation, United Republic of Tanzania .Says order for extension of water transmission pipeline.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Says L&T Construction wins orders .Says orders worth 21.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro gets smart city project for Pune
Monday, 2 Jan 2017 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Says co has bagged another smart city project by being identified as implementation partner to convert Pune into a smart city . Says project includes a revenue monetization model . Says project intends to set up SCOC to integrate all operations on a single platform . Scope of work includes enabling wi-fi at around 200 strategic locations across Pune, establishing emergency call boxes and public address systems .Scope of work includes setting up environmental sensors, variable messaging displays, network connectivity, video analytics integration.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 30.39 bln rupees
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Larsen & Toubro Ltd says - L&T Construction wins orders valued Rs. 3039 crores . Larsen & Toubro Ltd says water and effluent treatment business won orders worth INR 14.22 billion .Larsen & Toubro Ltd says power transmission & distribution business secured orders worth 10.36 billion rupees.  Full Article

L&T Construction gets railway order worth 37.99 bln rupees
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : L&T Construction wins a major railway order valued 37.99 billion rupees .Order been secured by consortium of co and Sojitz Corp.  Full Article

India's NSE index hits record high; auto stocks gain

Sept 18 India's NSE index hit an all-time high on Monday, joining a rally in Asian shares, with banks, diversified conglomerates and automobile firms leading the gains.

