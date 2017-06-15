Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
60.23CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.34 (-0.56%)
$60.57
$60.56
$60.76
$60.23
51,448
122,387
$61.67
$49.05
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes
June 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada
Laurentian Bank Of Canada will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months
Laurentian Bank Of Canada
Laurentian Bank sets regular quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share
Laurentian Bank Of Canada
Laurentian Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.37
Laurentian Bank Of Canada
CIT to sell its Canadian portfolio to Laurentian Bank Of Canada
CIT Group Inc
Laurentian Bank buys C$1 bln portfolio from CIT Group
Laurentian Bank Of Canada
Laurentian Bank Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46
Laurentian Bank Of Canada
Temenos Group receives order from Laurentian Bank of Canada
Temenos Group AG
Laurentian Bank declares a dividend on its common shares
Laurentian Bank of Canada:Declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share on the common shares payable on May 1, 2016 to the holders on record at the close of business on April 1, 2016. Full Article
Laurentian Bank of Canada announces c$65 million bought deal financing
Laurentian Bank of Canada:Entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., as co-lead manager.Under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares, at a price of $52.00 per Share for gross proceeds of $65 million.Says it has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover overallotments, if any.Net proceeds of this Offering will be added to Laurentian's general funds and will be used for general corporate purposes and to support the Bank's future growth initiatives. Full Article
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank to redeem Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes
* Laurentian Bank announces redemption of the Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes