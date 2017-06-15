Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada ::Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC).Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC).Laurentian Bank Of Canada says announced today an offering of $350 million principal amount of 4.25pct notes due June 22, 2027.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.25pct per annum until June 22, 2022.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - issuance of notes is expected to close on June 22, 2017.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months .Says mergers will lead to a reduction of about three hundred positions.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada :Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.60per share.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share C$1.34 . Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016 . Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at July 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at April 30, 2016 . Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada to manage infrastructure and storage operations .Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to $148.0 million for q3 of 2016.

CIT Group Inc : Cit announces sale of Canadian equipment finance and corporate finance businesses to Laurentian Bank Of Canada .CIT Canada and Laurentian Bank Of Canada will continue to operate separately until closing of transaction.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Laurentian Bank Of Canada acquires the Canadian equipment financing and corporate financing activities of CIT Group Inc . Bank believes acquisition will be modestly accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in 2017 . Acquisition will be financed through a $135 million offering of subscription receipts and existing balance sheet liquidity . Bank believes deal accretive to adjusted earnings per share by approximately 4% in 2018 .Reached agreement to acquire Canadian equipment financing, corporate financing activities of CIT a portfolio of c$1 billion.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.46 . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to c$226.8 million . Quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.02 to $0.60 . Laurentian bank of Canada says q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 12.8% and reported return on common shareholders' equity of 12.5% . Quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.02 to $0.60 . Net interest income increased by $5.7 million or 4% to $143.4 million for q2 of 2016 . Laurentian bank reports its second quarter of 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share c$1.43 .Q2 earnings per share view c$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Temenos Group AG : Laurentian Bank of Canada selects Temenos and Deloitte to transform its core banking technology .Temenos platform to power retail and commercial banking for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its subsidiary, B2B Bank.

Laurentian Bank of Canada:Declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share on the common shares payable on May 1, 2016 to the holders on record at the close of business on April 1, 2016.

Laurentian Bank of Canada:Entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners, and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., as co-lead manager.Under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares, at a price of $52.00 per Share for gross proceeds of $65 million.Says it has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover overallotments, if any.Net proceeds of this Offering will be added to Laurentian's general funds and will be used for general corporate purposes and to support the Bank's future growth initiatives.