Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)

LCL.L on London Stock Exchange

125.30GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.70 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
126.00
Open
125.20
Day's High
126.30
Day's Low
124.50
Volume
4,305,804
Avg. Vol
11,854,771
52-wk High
141.50
52-wk Low
110.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's CMA accepts undertakings from Ladbrokes, Gala Coral
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Competition and Markets Authority : Accepted undertakings from Ladbrokes and Gala Coral to remedy substantial lessening of competition Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2e0JZWV) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Ladbrokes says Coral's current trading is positive
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Ladbrokes Plc : Says coral's current trading in 8 weeks post quarter end has been positive, with continued machines growth in coral retail, sports stakes well ahead in eurobet retail and good volume growth in online . Says coral group q3 net revenue {1} of £264.0m: +£23.0m (+10%) .Says coral group q3 ebitda of £57.7m: +£6.5m (+13%). Regulatory impacts have now annualised.  Full Article

Ladbrokes first-half pretax profit rises
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Ladbrokes Plc : HY revenue 661.8 million stg versus 585.4 million stg last year . HY profit before tax 39.8 million stg versus 24.7 million stg last year .Now engaging with potential buyers and remain hopeful that asset disposal process can be successfully completed by the end of Q3.  Full Article

UK's CMA asks to appoint monitoring trustee in Ladbrokes' Gala Coral deal
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Ladbrokes Plc :Direction to appoint monitoring trustee in ladbrokes acquisition of gala coral.  Full Article

UK's CMA receives Ladbrokes, Coral merger inquiry responses
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

UK's CMA : Responses to provisional findings and notice of possible remedies on ladbrokes / coral merger inquiry published . William Hill says co is broadly supportive of the cma's provisional findings . William Hill says 35 percent weighted share of shops intervention threshold used likely to be too high on ladbrokes deal inquiry .William Hill says reduction in competition as a result of ladbrokes deal could reduce incentives faced by third parties to develop innovations.  Full Article

UK's Takeover Panel committee rules on Ladbrokes deal on Playtech
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Uk's Takeover Panel Hearing Committee : Concluded and rules that there is no basis for requiring publication by ladbrokes of any further information relating . No basis for requiring ladbrokes to call further meeting to vote on resolutions which were before shareholders on 24 nov Further company coverage: [LAD.L].  Full Article

Ladbrokes Plc's Richard Snow to be acting chief financial officer
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Ladbrokes Plc:Says that following the departure of chief financial officer, Ian Bull, at the end of Feb 2016, announced on Sept. 16, Richard Snow will take over as acting CFO.Says Richard Snow will not be a director of the company.  Full Article

