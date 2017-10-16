Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys
Oct 16 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA
LDLC.com Q1 revenue rises to 104.2 million euros
LDLC.com SA
New LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand
LDLC Com SA
LDLC Com FY net profit rises to 7.9 million euros
LDLC Com SA
LDLC.Com to acquire Materiel.net
LDLC.Com SA:Announces acceptance by the shareholder Domisys (site owner of Materiel.net) of an offer to acquire the entire share capital of Domisys.Completion of transaction expected no later than the end of March 2016. Full Article
LDLC.Com in talks to acquire materiel.net
LDLC.Com SA:Enters into exclusive negotiations with materiel.net.Talks are to acquire the full 100 percent of materiel.net share capital. Full Article
LDLC.Com confirms 2016 and 2018 guidance above estimates
LDLC.Com SA:Confirms for FY 2015/16 a 2 digits growth with increase of operating profitability.For 2018, the group reaffirms its ambition to surpass the 500 million euros bar with an operating profitability of around 5 pct.FY 2018 revenue of 454.5 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys
* FINAL COMPLETION OF DEAL SHOULD BE DONE AT JAN. 31, 2018 AT LATEST Source text: http://bit.ly/2yNtBH1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)