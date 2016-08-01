Edition:
United Kingdom

Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)

LEGD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€61.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
549,948
52-wk High
€64.86
52-wk Low
€49.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Legrand says net income steady in H1, confirms targets
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Legrand Sa : says sales up 1.9 percent in H1, net income excluding minority interests steady at 283.5 million euros, adjusted OPG profit up 3.1 percent . says will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions . says fully confirms 2016 targets of organic change in sales between -2 and +2 pct, adjusted pre-acquisition OPG margin between 18.5 and 19.5 pct of sales Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 5339;)).  Full Article

CP Electronics acquired by legrand Electric
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Legrand SA :CP Electronics acquired by Legrand Electric.  Full Article

Legrand acquires CP Electronics
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Legrand SA :Legrand strengthens its positions in lighting control by acquiring CP Electronics in the UK.  Full Article

Legrand acquires Luxul Wireless in the US
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Legrand SA:Acquires Luxul Wireless in the US.  Full Article

Legrand acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Legrand SA:Acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States.  Full Article

Legrand announces technology partnership and integration with Lumenetix
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Legrand SA:Announces technology partnership and integration with Lumenetix Araya5 platform and new wattstopper DLM color control.  Full Article

Legrand and Samsung partner to develop new hotel-room management systems
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Legrand SA:Samsung and Legrand sign an international technological partnership to develop new hotel-room management systems.  Full Article

Legrand successfully places 300 mln euro bond
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 

Legrand SA:Announces the successful launch and pricing of a 300 million euro bond issue.Duration is 12 years with the maturity date set for Dec. 16, 2027.The bond carries a coupon of 1.875%.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Legrand SA News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5

Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

» More LEGD.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials