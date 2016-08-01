Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)
61.39EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€61.39
--
--
--
--
549,948
€64.86
€49.13
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Legrand says net income steady in H1, confirms targets
Legrand Sa
CP Electronics acquired by legrand Electric
Legrand SA
Legrand acquires CP Electronics
Legrand SA
Legrand acquires Luxul Wireless in the US
Legrand SA:Acquires Luxul Wireless in the US. Full Article
Legrand acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States
Legrand SA:Acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States. Full Article
Legrand announces technology partnership and integration with Lumenetix
Legrand SA:Announces technology partnership and integration with Lumenetix Araya5 platform and new wattstopper DLM color control. Full Article
Legrand and Samsung partner to develop new hotel-room management systems
Legrand SA:Samsung and Legrand sign an international technological partnership to develop new hotel-room management systems. Full Article
Legrand successfully places 300 mln euro bond
Legrand SA:Announces the successful launch and pricing of a 300 million euro bond issue.Duration is 12 years with the maturity date set for Dec. 16, 2027.The bond carries a coupon of 1.875%. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5
Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.