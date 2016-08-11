Edition:
Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

LEIG.DE on Xetra

30.50EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€30.65
Open
€30.65
Day's High
€30.80
Day's Low
€30.50
Volume
6,162
Avg. Vol
13,322
52-wk High
€37.60
52-wk Low
€27.47

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Leifheit H1 turnover up 7 percent at 121.1 million euros
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Leifheit Ag : H1 EBIT 10.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros year ago . H1 net result 6.6 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago . Annual forecast for 2016 confirmed from an operating point of view .H1 turnover up 7 percent at 121.1 million euros.  Full Article

Leifheit extends contract of Thomas Radke as CEO
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Leifheit AG : Leifheit sets course for the future in the board of management .Supervisory board extends contract of Thomas Radke as CEO.  Full Article

Leifheit Q1 EBIT drops to EUR 6.5 million
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Leifheit AG : Forecast for year as a whole confirmed . EBIT in amount of 6.5 million euros ($7.41 million) in Q1 of current year as compared to 7.5 million euros in Q1 of 2015 . Q1 net result for period generated by Leifheit group amounted to 4.3 million euros after taxes, as compared to 5.0 million euros in equivalent period of previous year .Q1 generated turnover of 64.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 financial year, up 11.5 percent.  Full Article

Leifheit adjusts FY 2015 outlook
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Leifheit AG:FY 2015 earnings forecast specified: EBIT about 20 million euros expected.Expects group turnover to increase by approximately 4 pct in FY 2015.FY 2014 reported turnover 220.7 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 231.54 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

