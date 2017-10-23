Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)
56.59EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.02 (-0.04%)
€56.61
€56.35
€56.81
€55.94
131,810
181,947
€58.87
€29.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Leoni says President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 Jan 2018
Oct 23 (Reuters) - LEONI AG
Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity
Leoni says no negative effects at Turkey site so far
Leoni sees no more currency effects in H2
Leoni says Wiring Systems chief steps down from board
Leoni sees one-time costs of job cuts at about 25 mln euros in 2016
Leoni holds talks on job cuts in Europe, U.S.
Leoni Q1 net profit down 31 pct
Leoni AG names Karl Gadesmann new CFO
Leoni AG:Names Karl Gadesmann new CFO. Full Article
Leoni AG to cut jobs as part of wiring systems revamp - Reuters News
Leoni AG:Divisional chief says must cut jobs in wiring systems operations.Divisional chief says especially romania is affected, but also other plants.CEO says search for new cfo ongoing, process not finished yet.CEO says long-term goal is 7 percent ebit margin, but don't want to commit to next two, three, four years.Division chief says talks with labour reps on job cuts ongoing, expects concrete numbers in 3 mths.CEO says we assume that we can improve again in 2017. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 24
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: