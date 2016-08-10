Mahle Metal Leve SA (LEVE3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahle Metal Leve and Miba Sinter Holding to study synergies within the unit

Mahle Metal Leve SA :Said on Tuesday that the executive board was authorized to sign a memorandum of understanding with Miba Sinter Holding GmbH & Co KG to start studying synergies in respect to the company's unit Mahle Metal Leve Miba Sinterizados Ltda, which might result in increasing of Miba Sinter Holding's stake in the unit.

Mahle Metal Leve announces own capital interest payment

Mahle Metal Leve SA : Said on Tuesday that its board of directors had proposed, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest for the period between April 1 and July 31, totalling 31.0 million Brazilian reais ($9.9 million) and corresponding to 0.2413 real per ordinary share (0.2051 real per share net) . Payment on Aug 29 . Record date is Aug 12 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 15.

Mahle Metal Leve SA approves complementary dividend and own capital interest payment

Mahle Metal Leve SA:Says it has approved to pay out complementary dividends totaling 26.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2028 real per common share.Says it has approved to pay out own capital interest totaling 23.1 million reais, corresponding to 0.1803 real gross per common share.Payment date is May 23.Record date is April 27.Ex-dividend and ex-interest as of April 28.

Mahle Metal Leve SA proposes additional dividend payment

Mahle Metal Leve SA:Proposes, ad referendum of general meeting, to pay additional dividends in the total amount of 26.0 million Brazilian reais.Further details to be decided in the general meeting.