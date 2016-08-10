Mahle Metal Leve SA (LEVE3.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mahle Metal Leve and Miba Sinter Holding to study synergies within the unit
Mahle Metal Leve SA
Mahle Metal Leve announces own capital interest payment
Mahle Metal Leve SA
Mahle Metal Leve SA:Says it has approved to pay out complementary dividends totaling 26.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.2028 real per common share.Says it has approved to pay out own capital interest totaling 23.1 million reais, corresponding to 0.1803 real gross per common share.Payment date is May 23.Record date is April 27.Ex-dividend and ex-interest as of April 28. Full Article
Mahle Metal Leve SA proposes additional dividend payment
Mahle Metal Leve SA:Proposes, ad referendum of general meeting, to pay additional dividends in the total amount of 26.0 million Brazilian reais.Further details to be decided in the general meeting. Full Article