LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)
LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
941.15INR
11:18am BST
941.15INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs917.90
Rs917.90
Open
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Day's High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
Day's Low
Rs912.65
Rs912.65
Volume
37,973
37,973
Avg. Vol
17,094
17,094
52-wk High
Rs948.80
Rs948.80
52-wk Low
Rs511.25
Rs511.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd declares second interim dividend
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per share of 10 Indian rupees each (25% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) for the financial year 2015-2016.Says the said interim dividend, will be paid on or before March 30, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's LG Balakrishnan & Bros June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 111.3 million rupees versus profit 91.4 million rupees year ago