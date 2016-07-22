Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)
LHCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,583.00ZAc
2:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
-22.00 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
2,605.00
Open
2,626.00
Day's High
2,626.00
Day's Low
2,563.00
Volume
2,229,383
Avg. Vol
5,158,571
52-wk High
3,593.22
52-wk Low
2,305.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Life Healthcare says updated Poland tariffs not to impact FY oper result
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
Life Healthcare says H1 revenue up 10.9 pct
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
UPDATE 2-Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 bln stg Mediclinic offer, shares soar
* Mediclinic has to Nov. 20 to either make firm offer or walk away (Adds share movement, context, analyst comments)