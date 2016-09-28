Linx SA (LINX3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linx sets issue price of BRL 18.5 per share in restricted offering

Linx SA : Said on Tuesday its board of directors approved to set an issue price of 18.50 Brazilian reais ($5.70) per share for the restricted offering of 24.0 million common shares . The offering amounts to 444.0 million reais; 4.94 reais per share (118.6 million reais in total) to be allocated to the share capital and 13.56 reais per share (325.4 million reais in total) to be allocated to the capital reserve . Coordinators are BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA and Credit Suisse .Intends to use the funds for new acquisitions, which will enable implementation of its growth strategy.

Linx announces H1 dividend payment

Linx SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends for H1 2016, totalling 16.0 million Brazilian reais ($5.1 million), corresponding to 0.1133 real per share . Record date is Aug. 12 . Payment as of Aug. 24 .Shares to be traded ex-dividends as of Aug. 15.

Linx announces partnership agreement with Banco Itaucard

Linx SA : Said on Monday that it had signed a partnership agreement with Banco Itaucard SA to integrate its dealership management software with financing systems of the bank .It will also develop an offer of a management system for multibrand vehicle dealerships, which will be distributed by the bank.

Linx SA updates on dividend payment

Linx SA:Says it has approved to pay out the remaining part of FY 2015 dividends, totaling 8.0 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.17 real per common share.Payment as of May 11.Record date is April 27.Ex-dividend as of April 28.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd reaches 5.18 pct in Linx SA

Linx SA:Says Mawer Investment Management Ltd has increased its stake in the company to 5.18 percent and now holds 2.4 million common shares.