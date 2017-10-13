Liquor Stores NA Ltd (LIQ.TO)
9.90CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.08 (-0.80%)
$9.98
$9.98
$10.00
$9.87
24,267
60,021
$11.48
$8.78
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd
Liquor Stores NA issued $10.1 mln additional aggregate principal amount of debentures
Liquor Stores NA Ltd
Liquor Stores N.A.Ltd announces closing of $67.5 mln offering of 4.70 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
Liquor Stores Na Ltd
Liquor Stores posts Q2 earnings per share basic $0.15
Liquor Stores NA Ltd
Liquor Stores NA Q1 loss per share $0.03
Liquor Stores NA Ltd
Liquor Stores NA Ltd announces April cash dividend
Liquor Stores NA Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.03 per common share of Corporation for month of April 2016.Dividend will be paid on May 13 to holders of record date as on April 29. Full Article
Liquor Stores reduces dividend
Liquor Stores NA Ltd:Says the Board of Directors has reduced the dividend to $0.36 per share on an annualized basis. Full Article
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. Announces January Cash Dividend
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for the month of January 2016.The dividend will be paid on February 15, 2016, to holders of record of the Corporation's common shares on January 29, 2016. Full Article
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd announces December cash dividend
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says cash dividend of $0.09 per common share for the month of December 2015.Dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016, to holders of record date as on December 31. Full Article
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd says to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Birchfield for $15 million
Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd:Says to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Birchfield for $15 million.Says will also obtain the right to acquire the remaining 49% interest in Birchfield in the future at similar terms.Says announces that has entered into commitments to open two new large-format stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, both of which represent new markets for Liquor Stores. Full Article
BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations
* Liquor Stores announces it's considering selling Kentucky Locations