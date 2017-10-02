Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​.‍ACQUIRED BESPOKE 272,000 SQ FT WAREHOUSE IN 2014 FOR £36.0 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 6.7%​.

Londonmetric Property PLC:Says it has sold its PC World property in Hove to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC for £13.6 million.Says the sale is expected to complete in Jan. 2016 and crystallises a geared IRR of 17% and profit on cost of 33%.