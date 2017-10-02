Edition:
United Kingdom

Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange

176.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
176.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,456,151
52-wk High
177.50
52-wk Low
138.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Londonmetric Property announces sale of royal mail distribution centre for 48.8 mln pounds
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC ::EXCHANGED ON SALE OF A ROYAL MAIL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE IN DAVENTRY TO TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC FOR £48.8 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 5.0%​.‍ACQUIRED BESPOKE 272,000 SQ FT WAREHOUSE IN 2014 FOR £36.0 MILLION, REFLECTING A NIY OF 6.7%​.  Full Article

LondonMetric says entered into 130 mln stg private placement
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Londonmetric Property Plc : Londonmetric £130 million private placement . £130 million private placement .£130 million private placement at a blended fixed rate coupon of 2.70% and a weighted average maturity of 8.3 years.  Full Article

Londonmetric Property PLC announces sale of retail assets
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Londonmetric Property PLC:Says it has sold its PC World property in Hove to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC for £13.6 million.Says the sale is expected to complete in Jan. 2016 and crystallises a geared IRR of 17% and profit on cost of 33%.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Londonmetric Property PLC News

BRIEF-Londonmetric Property announces ‍acquisition of Bedford logistics development site​

* ENGAGED IN OCCUPIER DISCUSSIONS TO DEVELOP UP TO 4 REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES AT TOTAL ANTICIPATED COST OF £60 MILLION

» More LMPL.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials