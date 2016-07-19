Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Le Noble Age Q2 revenue rises to 114.0 million euros

Le Noble Age SA : Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago . H1 revenue EUR ‍​220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago .Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million.

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue down 15.8 pct at 106.5 mln euros

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q1 total revenue of 106.5 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago .Sees FY revenue from operations of 380 million euros.

Le Noble Age gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend

Le Noble Age SA:Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than 380 million euro.Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share.

Le Noble Age announces additional bonds issuance of 20 mln euros‍​

Le Noble Age SA:Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros.

Le Noble Age confirms FY 2015 guidance

Le Noble Age SA:Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent.