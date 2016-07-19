Edition:
United Kingdom

Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

LNA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.70EUR
3:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.04 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€60.74
Open
€60.54
Day's High
€60.54
Day's Low
€59.62
Volume
6,721
Avg. Vol
14,834
52-wk High
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Le Noble Age Q2 revenue rises to 114.0 million euros
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Le Noble Age SA : Q2 revenue EUR 114.0 million ($125.54 million) versus EUR 95.9 million year ago . H1 revenue EUR ‍​220.5 million versus EUR 222.4 million year ago .Sees for 2016 operating revenues over EUR 385 million.  Full Article

Le Noble Age Q1 revenue down 15.8 pct at 106.5 mln euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Le Noble Age SA : Reports Q1 total revenue of 106.5 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago .Sees FY revenue from operations of 380 million euros.  Full Article

Le Noble Age gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 

Le Noble Age SA:Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than 380 million euro.Will propose dividend of 0.16 euro per share.  Full Article

Le Noble Age announces additional bonds issuance of 20 mln euros‍​
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 

Le Noble Age SA:Announces additional bonds issuance of 20 million euros.  Full Article

Le Noble Age confirms FY 2015 guidance
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Le Noble Age SA:Confirms FY 2015 exploitation revenue of 350 million euros with organic growth above 5 percent.  Full Article

Le Noble Age SA News

BRIEF-LNA Santé H1 net income group share rises to ‍​10.2 million euros

* H1 EBITDA EUR 24.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

Earnings vs. Estimates

