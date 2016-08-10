Linamar Corp (LNR.TO)
78.42CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.56 (-0.71%)
$78.98
$79.00
$79.00
$78.26
71,961
151,698
$80.29
$47.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Linamar Q2 sales C$1.657 bln
Linamar Corp
Linamar public offer for Montupet is reopened
Linamar Corp:Says public offer for Montupet is reopened and valid till Feb. 11.Currently holds 92.84 percent of capital and at least 92.41 percent voting rights in Montupet.Says may launch squeeze out on the company if its stake exceeds 95 percent of capital and voting rights as result of the reopened offer. Full Article
Linamar Corp declares dividend
Linamar Corp:Declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2015 of C$0.10 per share on the common shares of the company.Payable on or after December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 26, 2015. Full Article
RPT-GRAPHIC-Stocks to watch as NAFTA's future remains in doubt
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a nearly 24-year-old trade pact between Canada, the United States and Mexico, hangs in doubt after the latest round of talks in Washington ended in acrimony on Tuesday, casting uncertainty over a range of stocks.