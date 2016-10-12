Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solocal Group financial restructuring plan approved by its creditors

Solocal Group SA : Solocal Group financial restructuring plan has been approved by its creditors .Plan will now be submitted on Oct. 19 at combined general shareholders` meeting.

Solocal Group partners with Facebook for SMEs' digital communication

Solocal Group SA : Announces partnership with Facebook to develop local digital communication for SMEs in France

Solocal Group agrees with 4 creditors on terms of financial restructuring plan

Solocal Group SA : Agreement with 4 creditors representing about 43 pct of Solocal Group's debt on the terms of the financial restructuring plan . These creditors have in particular agreed substitution of warrants with an exercise price of 1.50 euros ($1.68), as initially planned, by free shares as proposed by company . Creditors involved in agreement have agreed, subject to resolutary condition of adoption of financial restructuring plan, not to accelerate Solocal's debt .Main creditors could increase their representation at Board of Directors following completion of financial restructuring.

Solocal Group completes terms of its restructuring plan

Solocal Group : Solcal Group completes the terms of its financial restructuring plan . Presentation of terms of reinstated debt of 400 million euros ($448.44 million) . Reinstated debt: 400 million euros new bonds with a maturity of 5 years . Floating rate (based on 3-month Euribor with a minimum of 1 percent) plus a margin of between 3 and 9 percent reviewed semi-annually . Company should pay between 7 and 8 percent of interest for first six-month post bond issuance . Company would have option, at any time, to redeem these bonds at 101 percent of their nominal value .Distribution of one free share for each existing share, replacing shareholders' warrants.

Solocal Group announces plan to reduce its debt by two-thirds

Solocal Group Sa : Solocal Group announces a financial restructuring plan to reduce its debt by two-thirds . Financial debt would be reduced from 1,164 million euros ($1.30 billion) to 400 million euros, thereby reducing financial leverage of group from 4.2x to 1.5x . Equity would be strenghtened through: rights issue preserving shareholder`s preferential subscription rights for 400 million euros at 1 euro per share . Equity would be strenghtened through: a debt to equity leading to a capital increase reserved to all its creditors . Should rights issue be fully subscribed in cash by existing shareholders, existing shareholders would own 84.4 pct of company`s share capital post-restructuring . Should rights issue be fully subscribed in cash by existing shareholders: creditors would own 15.6 pct of company`s share capital post-restructuring . Those creditors would receive in return for their 1,164 million euros receivables: 400 million euros of reinstated debt, 380 million euros of cash and 15.6 pct of company`s share capital . If rights issue is fully subscribed in cash, such reserved share capital increase would reach an amount of 384 million euros at a price of 4.73 euros per share.

Solocal Group H1 net profit down at 25 million euros

Solocal Group SA : H1 revenue 405 million euros ($452.55 million) versus 446 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 25 million euros versus 34 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 112 million euros, EBITDA to revenue margin 28 pct down -3 points versus H1 2015 . H1 internet revenues 322 million euros (representing 79 pct of total revenues) down -1 pct versus H1 2015 . Sees internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct in 2016 compared to 2015 . Sees 2016 EBITDA to revenue margin ≥ 28 pct .As of 30 June 2016, group had a cash position of 108 million euros.

Solocal Group requested suspension of trading in its shares from Aug 1-4

Solocal Group SA : Requested from Euronext Paris suspension of trading in its shares from Aug 1-4 .Suspension in light of forthcoming communication on progress of its financial restructuring.

Solocal announces update on the 350 million euros 8.875% senior secured notes due 2018

Solocal Group SA :Announces the consent of the noteholders of the 350 million euros 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018 to its consent solicitation.

SoLocal announces a consent solicitation regarding its Facility C1 Loan

SoLocal Group SA : Announced on Tuesday a consent solicitation with respect of the 350 million euro ($386.7 million) 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018 (the "Facility C1 Loan") . PagesJaunes Finance & Co, the issuer, is soliciting consents from the noteholders to replace the existing Trustee and Security Agent with GLAS Trust Corporation Limited . PagesJaunes Finance & Co is soliciting consents from the noteholders to initiate enforcement of the pledge of the proceeds loan that is owed by SoLocal to the Issuer .Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00pm London Time, on July 19, 2016 unless extended by SoLocal..

Solocal working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt

Solocal Group SA : Actively working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt . Solicited appointment of a mandataire ad hoc to assist company in debt restructuring discussions . Ongoing debt restructuring process has extended beyond initially expected timeframe . Is unlikely to be in compliance with its bank covenants, at end of June 2016 and at end of September 2016 .Extremely significant amount of financial debt heavily constrains group's ability to invest to fuel acceleration of its digital growth.