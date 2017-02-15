Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)
57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.65TL (+1.15%)
56.60TL
56.60TL
57.70TL
56.60TL
15,245
51,106
62.20TL
47.66TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Logo Yazilim FY net profit up at 45.3 mln lira
Logo Yazilim shareholders EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji to decrease stake in company
Logo Yazilim revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition
Logo Yazilim unit logo Software Investment buys Total Soft for EUR 30.2 mln
Logo Yazilim Q2 net profit up at 15.3 mln lira
Logo Yazilim unit signs JV agreement with F.I.T. Bilgi Islem
Logo Yazilim signs a non-binding agreement to establish JV software company in India
Logo Yazilim unit signs a non-binding agreement with FIT solutions to establish JV
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS starts non-binding talks to buy stake in Romanian software company Totalsoft
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Signs a non-binding agreement with Ferabosco Investments Limited and South Eastern Europe Fund LP for consideration of a share purchase in Totalsoft, a software company in Romania. Full Article
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 guidance
Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 154.0 million lira ($54.58 million) and sales revenue growth of 20 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 65.5 million lira and EBITDA growth of 22 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 43 percent.Sees FY 2016 earnings before tax (EBT) of 50.5 million lira 26 percent increase over last year.Sees FY 2016 EBT margin of 33 percent.In 2016 to look into M&A opportunities and acquire new companies. Full Article
BRIEF-Logo Yazilim establishes a IT company with 8 mln lira share capital
* ESTABLISHES A COMPANY NAMED LOGO KOBI DIJITAL HIZMETLER WITH 8.90 MILLION LIRA SHARE CAPITAL