Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

Logo Yazilim FY net profit up at 45.3 mln lira

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret : Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 revenue at 190.4 million lira ($52.15 million) versus 128.8 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 45.3 million lira versus 39.9 million lira year ago.

Logo Yazilim shareholders EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji to decrease stake in company

Logo Yazilim : Shareholder EAS Solutions initiate the selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 6.0 million lira, or 24 percent of the share capital of the Company . Logo Teknoloji initiates selling process of Class B shares with a nominal value of 1.5 million lira, or approximately 6 percent of the share capital of the Company . In addition, EAS Solutions declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 2.0 million lira or 8% of the capital of the Company and Logo Teknoloji also declares that it may sell further Class B shares with a nominal value of up to 500,000 lira or 2% of the share capital of the Company .EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji appoint Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler as the intermediary institutions to conduct this transaction..

Logo Yazilim revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition

Logo Yazilim : Revises its 2016 outlook after Total Soft acquisition . Sees 2016 consolidated revised revenue of 187.1 million lira ($63.67 million) . Sees 2016 consolidated revised EBIDTA of 78.9 million lira .Sees 2016 consolidated revised profit before tax at 62.3 million lira.

Logo Yazilim unit logo Software Investment buys Total Soft for EUR 30.2 mln

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Wholly owned unit Logo Software Investment buys Romanian based company Total Soft S.A. for 30.2 million euros ($33.75 million) from Ferabosco Investments Limited, South Eastern Europe Fund LP and individual shareholders .57 percent of the acquisition price is financed by equity capital and 43 percent by bank credit.

Logo Yazilim Q2 net profit up at 15.3 mln lira

Logo Yazilim : Q2 net profit of 15.3 million lira ($5.17 million) versus 10.9 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 36.7 million lira versus 27.9 million lira year ago.

Logo Yazilim unit signs JV agreement with F.I.T. Bilgi Islem

Logo Yazilim Sanayi Ve Ticaret As : Unit Logo Elektronik Ticaret and F.I.T. Bilgi Islem signs JV agreement . 50:50 partnership will be named as Figo Ticari Bilgi ve Uygulama Platformu .FIGO to provide services such as risk rating, counterparty insurance, financing and collection under a Trade Information Platform.

Logo Yazilim signs a non-binding agreement to establish JV software company in India

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :Signs a non-binding agreement with GSF Software Labs LLC to establish a joint venture software company which will operate in India.

Logo Yazilim unit signs a non-binding agreement with FIT solutions to establish JV

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : A non-binding agreement has been signed between unit Logo Elektronik (e-Logo) and F.I.T. (Fit Solutions) to establish a joint venture . Services such as risk rating, counterparty insurance, financing and collection will be provided by the JV company under a Trade Information Platform .Established in 1999, FIT Solutions is one of the leading players providing e-transformation services.

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS starts non-binding talks to buy stake in Romanian software company Totalsoft

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Signs a non-binding agreement with Ferabosco Investments Limited and South Eastern Europe Fund LP for consideration of a share purchase in Totalsoft, a software company in Romania.

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 guidance

Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 154.0 million lira ($54.58 million) and sales revenue growth of 20 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 65.5 million lira and EBITDA growth of 22 percent.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 43 percent.Sees FY 2016 earnings before tax (EBT) of 50.5 million lira 26 percent increase over last year.Sees FY 2016 EBT margin of 33 percent.In 2016 to look into M&A opportunities and acquire new companies.