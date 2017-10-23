Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SA's Solidarity says Lonmin plans to cut 1,139 jobs
Oct 23 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY::SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - LONMIN HAS INFORMED SOLIDARITY THAT COMPANY IS PLANNING TO REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY 1 139 WORKERS BEFORE CHRISTMAS.SOUTH AFRICA'S SOLIDARITY - LONMIN SAYS THAT PLATINUM SECTOR IS UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO LOW PLATINUM PRICES AND RISING COSTS THAT NECESSITATE RETRENCHMENTS. Full Article
lonmin secures $50 mln funding for tailings project
Lonmin Plc
Acacia Mining buys minority stake in West Kenya JV from Lonmin
Acacia Mining Plc
Lonmin Q3 mined platinum ounces up 3.3 pct to 166,581 ounces
Lonmin Plc
Lonmin CEO says does not see further job cuts at current market conditions
Lonmin Plc
Lonmin says H1 core profit $36 mln
Lonmin Plc
S.Africa's NUM says 5108 workers were retrenched at Lonmin PLC - Reuters
Lonmin PLC:S.Africa's NUM says is disappointed that 5108 workers were retrenched at Lonmin - RTRS. Full Article
Lonmin PLC - South Africa's AMCU union says fewer jobs to be lost at Lonmin after negotiations - Reuters
Lonmin PLC:South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Wednesday fewer jobs would be lost at platinum producer Lonmin following talks with the company - RTRS.The union did not immediately give a figure of workers fired by the firm which has struggled following a sharp slide in the price of platinum over the past year. Full Article
Lonmin PLC - Job cuts to escalate in South African mines as global economy slows - Reuters
Lonmin PLC:Job losses in South Africa's mining sector are likely to accelerate with mining companies such as Glencore and Anglo American battling to cope with a global commodity price slump - RTRS.The government has warned that 32,000 workers in the sector could lose their jobs as metals prices fall due to slowing economic growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Industry officials predict more than 50,000 job cuts.Companies in the industry, which employs about 500,000 people and contributes around 7 percent to South Africa's GDP, say they have little choice but to cut jobs and close struggling mines to cope.But with more than a quarter of the working population unemployed the job losses could trigger labour unrest and erode support for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in local government polls expected after May.Roger Baxter, chief executive of the Chamber of Mines, which groups mining firms, said the industry shed around 47,000 jobs between 2012 and the first quarter of 2015.Anglo American Platinum , and Kumba Iron Ore have announced they will cut thousands of jobs in South Africa.Besides cutting jobs Lonmin LMI.L is closing shafts after issuing a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet. CEO Ben Magara has said he will not shy away from a takeover or merger.Miner and trader Glencore is also considering closing its Eland platinum mine in South Africa, putting just under 1,000 jobs there at risk. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Anglo Q3 output up 6 percent, platinum cut
* Platinum weighed down by weak market (Adds detail, analyst comment)
