Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)

Lookers buys Knights North West Ltd for 27.2 mln stg

Lookers Plc : Acquisition of Knights North West Limited . Has acquired Knights North West Limited, for 27.2 mln stg in cash . Acquisition introduces BMW and MINI to company's portfolio of prestige brands for first time, and further expands its motor division in West Midlands . Acquisition is being funded from company's existing bank facilities .Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending December 31 2017.

Lookers says to buy Warwick Holdings for 55.4 mln in cash

Lookers Plc : Acquisition of warwick holdings ltd . Has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Warwick Holdings Ltd, trading as Drayton Group ("Drayton Group"), for 55.4 mln stg in cash . Says acquisition is being funded from existing bank facilities through a conditional contract . Acquisition will increase Looker's partnership with Mercedes Benz and Smart where new combined business will have an annual turnover in excess of 600 mln stg .Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing for year ending Dec.31 2017.

Lookers to sell its parts business for 120 mln stg

Lookers Plc : Proposed disposal of parts division . To sell its parts business to alliance automotive uk ltd for a consideration of 120 mln stg .Transaction expected to complete by end of Oct. 2016.

Lookers sees FY trading in-line with expectations

Lookers Plc : Has made a good start to year with positive results for q1 . Therefore believe that results for year ending 31 December 2016 should be in line with current market expectations .Company produced a positive trading performance in quarter to 31 March 2016, ahead of prior year.

Lookers PLC proposes final dividend

Lookers PLC:Proposes to pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2015 of 2.05p per share.The dividend will be payable on 3 June 2016.