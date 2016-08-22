Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)
99.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
99.00
--
--
--
--
552,796
136.68
96.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lookers buys Knights North West Ltd for 27.2 mln stg
Lookers Plc
Lookers says to buy Warwick Holdings for 55.4 mln in cash
Lookers Plc
Lookers to sell its parts business for 120 mln stg
Lookers Plc
Lookers sees FY trading in-line with expectations
Lookers Plc
Lookers PLC proposes final dividend
Lookers PLC:Proposes to pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2015 of 2.05p per share.The dividend will be payable on 3 June 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 1-FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight
* Profit warning slashes Pendragon's shares (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)
- Lookers plc's H1 results are good, but is Pendragon plc a better buy?
- These 4 FTSE 250 stars have collapsed in 2016. Get ready to buy!
- Why are Crossrider plc, Lookers plc and Blinkx plc shaking wildly today?
- Why are Lookers plc, Georgia Healthcare Group plc and Speedy Hire plc surging today?
- Why Ted Baker plc, Dignity plc, Card Factory plc and Lookers plc are dependable retail darlings!
- 4 Small Cap Bargains You Simply Can't Afford To Miss!