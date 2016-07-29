Laird PLC (LRD.L)
146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
146.00
--
--
--
--
994,649
157.50
95.12
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Laird says H1 underlying pretax profit down about 39 pct
Laird Plc
Laird PLC announces acquisition of Novero for 65 million euros
Laird PLC:Says acquisition of Novero, an integrated vehicle connectivity systems provider, which will enhance Laird's offering of innovative wireless solutions in one of its core and fastest growing markets.Says the company will acquire Novero for a total consideration of 65 million euros (about £47.1 million) from Donares Limited.Says consideration will be satisfied through the issue of 3.2 million shares in Laird to the vendors of Novero, valued at 15.5 million euros (about £11.3 million) as at close of business on Dec. 15, 2015 and representing about 1.2% of Laird's enlarged share capital.Says balance of the consideration will be paid in cash from Laird's existing bank facilities. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon receiving standard regulatory approvals, which are expected within 30 days. Full Article
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28
July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 points at 7406.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale has sunk back to depths hit just after last year's Brexit vote and worse may be to come as households' view of the broader economic situation dropped to a four-year low, according to a survey on Friday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin permanently shuttering the gasoline-producing unit
