Laird PLC (LRD.L)

Laird Plc : Sees likely loss from Novero acquisition for full year of around 9.0 mln stg . Interim dividend up 3 pct to 4.53 pence per share . For 6 months ended June 30 underlying profit before tax 1,3 16.4 mln stg versus 26.9 mln stg . 15.2 pct increase in H1 revenue reflects growth in majority of business and acquisitions .Rapid downturn in US rail freight markets due to commodity and energy prices has had a significant impact on revenues in our WACS business.

Laird PLC:Says acquisition of Novero, an integrated vehicle connectivity systems provider, which will enhance Laird's offering of innovative wireless solutions in one of its core and fastest growing markets.Says the company will acquire Novero for a total consideration of 65 million euros (about £47.1 million) from Donares Limited.Says consideration will be satisfied through the issue of 3.2 million shares in Laird to the vendors of Novero, valued at 15.5 million euros (about £11.3 million) as at close of business on Dec. 15, 2015 and representing about 1.2% of Laird's enlarged share capital.Says balance of the consideration will be paid in cash from Laird's existing bank facilities. Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon receiving standard regulatory approvals, which are expected within 30 days.