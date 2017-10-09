Edition:
Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

670.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
670.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
430,484
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lancashire estimates losses from US, Mexico hurricanes at $106-$212 mln
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :‍Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Mexican earthquakes - Lancashire group preliminary loss estimate​.‍Aggregate estimated net ultimate losses for these events is expected to be in a range of $106 million to $212 million​.‍This estimate falls well within company's modelled loss ranges for these types of catastrophe events.​.  Full Article

Lancashire half-year pretax profit falls
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Lancashire Holdings Ltd : Profit before tax $56.6 million for half year . Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share . Combined ratio of 80.6 pct in Q2 2016, 76.2 pct year to date . Return on equity Q2 3.2 pct . Return on equity YTD 7.1 pct .Gross premiums written increased by 11.4 pct in Q2 of 2016 compared to same period in 2015.  Full Article

FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes

Oct 20 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters, including hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquake and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.

