Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
S&P affirms rating of Lojas Renner at "brAA+" on national scale
Lojas Renner SA
Lojas Renner SA to propose FY 2015 dividend payment
Lojas Renner SA:Says it will propose to general meeting payment of dividends related to FY 2015, totaling 118.9 million Brazilian reais.Value per share is 0.186 real.Record date is the date of general meeting.Payment to be done within 10 days after general meeting's approval.Ex-dividend date is April 22. Full Article
Lojas Renner SA announces FY 2016 own capital interest payment
Lojas Renner SA:Says on March 15 it approved FY 2016 own capital interest payment totaling 40.7 million Brazilian reais.Value per share is 0.0637 real.Payment to be done within 10 days after general meeting of 2017.Value to be imputed to obligatory dividend for FY 2016.Record date is March 15.Ex-interest date March 16. Full Article
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited reaches 15.35 pct stake in Lojas Renner SA
Lojas Renner SA:Says that investment portfolios managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited have reached a 15.35 percent stake in the ordinary share capital of the company. Full Article
Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump
SAO PAULO Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.