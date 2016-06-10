Lojas Renner SA (LREN3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S&P affirms rating of Lojas Renner at "brAA+" on national scale

Lojas Renner SA : Said on Thursday that S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the national scale at "brAA+" .Outlook is maintained negative.

Lojas Renner SA to propose FY 2015 dividend payment

Lojas Renner SA:Says it will propose to general meeting payment of dividends related to FY 2015, totaling 118.9 million Brazilian reais.Value per share is 0.186 real.Record date is the date of general meeting.Payment to be done within 10 days after general meeting's approval.Ex-dividend date is April 22.

Lojas Renner SA announces FY 2016 own capital interest payment

Lojas Renner SA:Says on March 15 it approved FY 2016 own capital interest payment totaling 40.7 million Brazilian reais.Value per share is 0.0637 real.Payment to be done within 10 days after general meeting of 2017.Value to be imputed to obligatory dividend for FY 2016.Record date is March 15.Ex-interest date March 16.

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited reaches 15.35 pct stake in Lojas Renner SA

Lojas Renner SA:Says that investment portfolios managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited have reached a 15.35 percent stake in the ordinary share capital of the company.