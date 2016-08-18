Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)
805.70INR
11:11am BST
Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Rs803.40
Rs799.50
Rs809.00
Rs799.50
13,215
40,462
Rs842.00
Rs598.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Larsen & Toubro Infotech forms partnership with Coupa
L&T Infotech in strategic partnership with Pegasystems
L&T Infotech and GE Digital tie up to develop digital industrial solutions
India's finance ministry says tax dept signs contract with L&T Infotech for Project Insight
India's Ministry of Finance: Ministry of finance - income tax department signs contract with L&T Infotech Ltd for implementation of project insight . India ministry of finance - the project will be rolled out in three phases and the first phase is expected to go live in May 2017 . Full Article
India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed - Exchange data
: India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)). Full Article
India's L&T Infotech to raise $55.5 mln from IPO cornerstone investors
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD