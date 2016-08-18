Edition:
United Kingdom

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LRTI.NS)

LRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

805.70INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs803.40
Open
Rs799.50
Day's High
Rs809.00
Day's Low
Rs799.50
Volume
13,215
Avg. Vol
40,462
52-wk High
Rs842.00
52-wk Low
Rs598.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech forms partnership with Coupa
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : Co,Coupa form strategic partnership to provide cloud-based spend management solutions .  Full Article

L&T Infotech in strategic partnership with Pegasystems
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech announces strategic partnership with Pegasystems . Global alliance to focus on delivering BPM solutions to accelerate digital transformation .  Full Article

L&T Infotech and GE Digital tie up to develop digital industrial solutions
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd : L&T Infotech & GE Digital announce global strategic partnership to develop digital industrial solutions .  Full Article

India's finance ministry says tax dept signs contract with L&T Infotech for Project Insight
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

India's Ministry of Finance: Ministry of finance - income tax department signs contract with L&T Infotech Ltd for implementation of project insight . India ministry of finance - the project will be rolled out in three phases and the first phase is expected to go live in May 2017 .  Full Article

India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed - Exchange data
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

: India's L&T Infotech IPO fully subscribed ⁠⁠⁠⁠ ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

India's L&T Infotech to raise $55.5 mln from IPO cornerstone investors
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :To sell 5.25 million shares to 22 IPO cornerstone investors at 710 rupees apiece.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd News

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro Infotech seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sanjay Jalona as CEO and MD

