London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

LSE CEO Rolet says no changes to operational, financial and M&A stratergy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "I AM COMPLETELY COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING A SMOOTH TRANSITION".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "I'M FOCUSED ENTIRELY AT THE MOMENT ON EXECUTING A SMOOTH SUCCESSION, EXECUTION OF LSE'S 3 YEAR PLAN".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "THE FACT THAT I AM GOING TO BE HERE FOR SOMETIME, MEANS IT WILL BE BUSINESS AS USUAL".LSE GROUP'S CEO ROLET- "THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL AND M&A STRATERGY".

London Stock Exchange says CEO Xavier Rolet to leave by end of Dec 2018​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :‍XAVIER ROLET TO LEAVE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP BY END OF DECEMBER 2018​.‍BOARD IS NOW INITIATING A PROCESS TO FIND A SUCCESSOR​.

London Stock Exchange says Q3 total income rises 17 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :Q3 REVENUE ‍442.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 376.2 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 TOTAL INCOME ESTIMATE OF 477.5 MILLION STG, Q3 REVENUE ESTIMATE OF 432.2 MILLION STG – COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES.Q3 TOTAL INCOME ‍486.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 414.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE ‍96.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 POST TRADE SERVICES – LCH REVENUE ‍113.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE ‍181.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 148.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.Q3 TECHNOLOGY SERVICES REVENUE ‍22.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 20.8 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016.‍WELL POSITIONED FOR INTRODUCTION OF MIFID II AND A BROADER CHANGING REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT​.

Deutsche Boerse says regrets Commission decision

Deutsche Boerse Ag : Says regrets decision taken by european commission . Says prohibition is a setback for europe, capital markets union and bridge between continental europe and great britain

LSE Group says DB deal terminated; to initiate 200 mln stg share buyback

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : Termination of merger following EC decision . EC merger control condition to merger has become incapable of being satisfied and consequently, merger will not proceed to completion . LSEG regrets commission's decision to prohibit proposed merger and looks forward to reviewing detailed commission decision in due course. . Does not agree with view that a business of LCH SA's scale would not be a viable stand-alone competitor without concurrent sale of MTS . As consequence of merger termination , proposed sale of LCH SA by LSEG and LCH Group to Euronext N.V. Will also terminate . Believes proposed merger with Deutsche Börse in combination with LCH SA remedy would have preserved credible and robust competition in all markets . LSEG looks forward to reviewing detailed commission decision to be published under article 8(3) regulation (EC) 139/2004 in due course . LSEG is confident in its prospects as a standalone business . Plans to initiate on-market 200 mln stg share buyback, amount broadly equal to return would have made had Deutsche Börse merger proceeded as planned .Continues to be actively engaged in exploring selective inorganic and ongoing organic investment.

Euronext says shareholders approve LCH.Clearnet acquisition

Euronext NV : Proposal regarding acquisition of Banque Centrale De Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A., was unanimously approved by its shareholders .Transaction is contingent on completion of merger of Deutsche Börse AG and London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

LSEG confirms intends to explore sale of LCH France unit

London Stock Exchange : Notes the European Commission's announcement confirming the commencement of phase II proceedings in connection with its review of the proposed merger .Confirms LSEG and LCH Group Limited intend to explore potential sale of LCH SA, LCH Group limited's French-regulated operating unit.

LSE Group says interest rate derivatives venture CurveGlobal now live

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : CurveGlobal, the interest rate derivatives venture developed by lseg with a number of major dealer banks has gone live . CurveGlobal developed by London Stock Exchange Group with a number of major dealer banks: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale, together with the Chicago Board Options Exchange .We start with access to a deep pool of open risk, totalling over $100 billion in initial margin- CEO CurveGlobal.

Blackrock Germany chairman says supports Deutsche Boerse, LSE merger

Blackrock Germany chairman Friedrich Merz says : Supports Deutsche Boerse, LSE merger . Does not think making london headquarters of holding of merged entitiy has sufficient support in Germany

Deutsche Boerse secures large majority of shares for merger with LSE

Deutsche Boerse Ag : Says final number of Deutsche Boerse shares tendered under exchange offer amounted to 89.04 pct of Deutsche Boerse shares .This represents final outcome of exchange offer.