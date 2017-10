L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)

L&T Technology Services Ltd : Co has received in-principle approvals from bse and nse for listing of equity shares . Kotak investment banking, bofa Merrill Lynch, jm financial, sbi capital markets are book running lead managers for IPO .

Larsen & Toubro Ltd : Unit L&T Technology Services Limited has filed DRHP in order to undertake an initial public offering of its equity shares . Offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 10.4 million equity shares of the face value INR 2 each by Larsen & Toubro Limited .