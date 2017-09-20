Edition:
Alten SA (LTEN.PA)

LTEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

74.80EUR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€75.13
Open
€75.00
Day's High
€75.41
Day's Low
€74.80
Volume
4,591
Avg. Vol
33,440
52-wk High
€82.06
52-wk Low
€58.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alten CFO says some banking sector clients in UK decided to freeze investments
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALTEN CFO BRUNO BENOLIEL::SOME BANKING SECTOR CLIENTS IN UK DECIDED TO FREEZE SOME INVESTMENTS .IN H1 CO'S UK REVENUE DOWN 11 PERCENT ORGANICALLY .CO'S UK OIL AND GAS SUBSIDIARY REVENUE DOWN 30 PERCENT ORGANICALLY IN H1, BIGGEST IMPACT FOR CO'S UK BUSINESS .SEES ITS OIL & GAS BUSINESS DOWN 20 PERCENT IN FY 2017 .TOO EARLY TO SAY IF REFORMS OF LABOUR LAW IN FRANCE WILL AFFECT CO .CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING BETTER FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH THAN LAST YEAR .SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN H2 OF ABOVE 5 PERCENT - CFO.IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AUTOMOBILE BUSINESS BETWEEN 17 PERCENT AND 19 PERCENT .IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AEROSPACE BUSINESS OF AROUND 10 PERCENT .IN H1 CO'S NUCLEAR BUSINESS REVENUE DOWN 18 PERCENT ORGANICALLY .CO'S NUCLEAR BUSINESS IMPACTED BY AREVA FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES .  Full Article

Alten H1 revenue rises to ‍​870.5 million euros
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Alten SA : H1 revenue 870.5 million euros ($956.51 million) versus 764.2 million euros year ago .Sees positive organic growth for 2016 above last years'.  Full Article

Alten comments on FY 2016 guidance
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Alten SA:Will realise a positive organic growth in 2016.  Full Article

Alten proposes dividend of 1 euro per share
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Alten SA:Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share.  Full Article

Alten unit acquires enterprise technological software business division of ASM Ltd
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 

Alten SA:Alten Calsoft Labs acquires Enterprise Technological Software Business Division of ASM Ltd.  Full Article

Alten SA News

Alten feels chill from British bank and oil spending freeze

Alten said financial services and oil and gas clients in Britain held back on new spending in the first half, as a fall in margins at the French technology and engineering consultancy sent its stock nearly 7 percent lower.

