Alten SA (LTEN.PA)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALTEN CFO BRUNO BENOLIEL::SOME BANKING SECTOR CLIENTS IN UK DECIDED TO FREEZE SOME INVESTMENTS .IN H1 CO'S UK REVENUE DOWN 11 PERCENT ORGANICALLY .CO'S UK OIL AND GAS SUBSIDIARY REVENUE DOWN 30 PERCENT ORGANICALLY IN H1, BIGGEST IMPACT FOR CO'S UK BUSINESS .SEES ITS OIL & GAS BUSINESS DOWN 20 PERCENT IN FY 2017 .TOO EARLY TO SAY IF REFORMS OF LABOUR LAW IN FRANCE WILL AFFECT CO .CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING BETTER FY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH THAN LAST YEAR .SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN H2 OF ABOVE 5 PERCENT - CFO.IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AUTOMOBILE BUSINESS BETWEEN 17 PERCENT AND 19 PERCENT .IN 2017 SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR AEROSPACE BUSINESS OF AROUND 10 PERCENT .IN H1 CO'S NUCLEAR BUSINESS REVENUE DOWN 18 PERCENT ORGANICALLY .CO'S NUCLEAR BUSINESS IMPACTED BY AREVA FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES .