LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN)
LTM.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
9,324.10CLP
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)
$93.70 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$9,230.40
Open
$9,280.00
Day's High
$9,324.10
Day's Low
$9,164.00
Volume
375,730
Avg. Vol
460,572
52-wk High
$10,499.00
52-wk Low
$7,230.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LATAM Airlines crews head back to work after ending strike
SANTIAGO LAN Express, a unit of Chile-based LATAM Airlines, will resume normal flight schedules on Thursday after most of the unionized workers of the unit formally ended an 18-day-old strike, the company said on Saturday.