LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)

Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Completed sale of brands "Gold Seal Indus Valley" and "Rozana", to LT Foods Middle East DMMC, a group company of LT Foods India Limited .  Full Article

LT Foods Ltd acquires Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

LT Foods Ltd:Entered into agreement to acquire Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever Limited.Acquisition includes acquisition of 2 Iconic Brands Gold Seal Indus Valley and Rozana which have been in business for some decades.Says total cost of acquisition is about 250 mln Indian rupees.Says acquisition will be funded by debt and internal accruals.  Full Article

BRIEF-LT Foods approves increase in authorised share capital to 360 mln rupees

* Says board approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 360 million ‍​

