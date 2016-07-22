LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)
64.30INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs64.85
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs66.00
Day's Low
Rs64.05
Volume
371,842
Avg. Vol
561,762
52-wk High
Rs84.70
52-wk Low
Rs21.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
LT Foods Ltd acquires Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever
LT Foods Ltd:Entered into agreement to acquire Branded Rice Business of Hindustan Unilever Limited.Acquisition includes acquisition of 2 Iconic Brands Gold Seal Indus Valley and Rozana which have been in business for some decades.Says total cost of acquisition is about 250 mln Indian rupees.Says acquisition will be funded by debt and internal accruals. Full Article
BRIEF-LT Foods approves increase in authorised share capital to 360 mln rupees
* Says board approved increase in authorised share capital to INR 360 million