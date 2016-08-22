Grupa Lotos SA (LTSP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mostostal Plock signs 23.2 mln zloty prelim. deal for construction works

Mostostal Plock SA : Signs a 23.2 million zloty ($6.10 million) preliminary deal with Lotos Asfalt Sp. z o.o. . The deal with Grupa Lotos unit is for construction works in its refinery in Gdansk, Poland .The final deal to be signed by Oct. 10.

Mostostal Plock signs 20.9 mln zloty net construction deal

Mostostal Plock SA :Signs a 20.9 million zloty ($5.5 million) deal with Italy-based KT- Kinetics Technology SPA for construction works in Grupa Lotos' refinery .

Poland's refiner Lotos plans to resume dividend payouts

Grupa Lotos SA : Poland's second biggest refiner, Lotos, plans to resume dividend payments and sustain long-term dividend paying capacity, it said in an investors presentation on Thursday, which lists the group's key assumptions of its strategy. . Lotos has not paid dividends since 2006. . Earlier on Thursday, the company said its second-quarter net profit fell more then expected to 226 million zlotys. [nFWN1AR10R] Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's Lotos says reverses part of inventory write-down

Grupa Lotos SA : Polish state-run refiner Lotos said on Friday its inventory-related write-down, calculated for the so-called EBIT LIFO, which disregards the impact of crude oil price changes on inventories, fell by 0.3 billion zlotys in the second quarter. .The company said that as a result it estimates the LIFO (Last In First Out) effect in the second quarter to come at zero..

Poland's Lotos mulls PLN 8 bln projects co-financed by EIB

Grupa Lotos : Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may launch two new infrastructure projects jointly worth 8 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) [EIB.UL], Polish economy ministry said on Tuesday. . The projects are on the ministry's list of investments that may need financial support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a tool for implementing the so-called Juncker plan - the European Union's development strategy. . Poland will be seeking 81 billion zlotys from the Juncker plan, the ministry also said in the presentation handled to reporters. Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

GRUPA LOTOS SA dismisses CEO Pawel Olechnowicz

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Pawel Olechnowicz has been dismissed as the company's CEO.Robert Pietreszyn, the company's chairman of the supervisory board, will become Lotos's interim chief executive until the new CEO has been chosen.

GRUPA LOTOS SA comments on deals with Varo Energy Supply Trading

GRUPA LOTOS SA:In last 12 months signed deals with Varo Energy Supply Trading B.V. worth in total about $193 million net.The deal of greatest value (about $102 million) was signed on Nov. 26, 2015, and concerned delivery of unleaded petrol to Varo Energy Supply Trading BV.

Poland's stock exchange says GRUPA LOTOS SA to replace Synthos in blue chip index-Reuters

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Poland's stock exchange GPW said in a statement on Friday refiner GRUPA LOTOS would replace chemical group Synthos in its blue chip index WIG20 as of March 21-Reuters.

GRUPA LOTOS SA appoints Robert Pietryszyn chairman of supervisory board

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Dismisses Wieslaw Skwarko from his post of chairman of the company’s supervisory board and appoints Robert Pietryszyn.

GRUPA LOTOS SA comments on contracts with BP capital group

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Says in the period from Dec. 31, 2014 to Dec. 30 it signed agreements with the BP capital group of a total value of about 1.91 billion Polish zlotys.Says the agreement of the highest value (estimated net value of about 1.33 billion Polish zlotys net) was signed on Dec. 29 and concerned the delivery of liquid fuel to BP Europa SE in 2016.