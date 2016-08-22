Grupa Lotos SA (LTSP.WA)

Edition:
62.41PLN
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
62.41zł
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
339,738
52-wk High
68.85zł
52-wk Low
29.95zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mostostal Plock signs 23.2 mln zloty prelim. deal for construction works
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Mostostal Plock SA : Signs a 23.2 million zloty ($6.10 million) preliminary deal with Lotos Asfalt Sp. z o.o. . The deal with Grupa Lotos unit is for construction works in its refinery in Gdansk, Poland .The final deal to be signed by Oct. 10.  Full Article

Mostostal Plock signs 20.9 mln zloty net construction deal
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Mostostal Plock SA :Signs a 20.9 million zloty ($5.5 million) deal with Italy-based KT- Kinetics Technology SPA for construction works in Grupa Lotos' refinery Full Article

Poland's refiner Lotos plans to resume dividend payouts
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Grupa Lotos SA : Poland's second biggest refiner, Lotos, plans to resume dividend payments and sustain long-term dividend paying capacity, it said in an investors presentation on Thursday, which lists the group's key assumptions of its strategy. . Lotos has not paid dividends since 2006. . Earlier on Thursday, the company said its second-quarter net profit fell more then expected to 226 million zlotys. [nFWN1AR10R] Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Poland's Lotos says reverses part of inventory write-down
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Grupa Lotos SA : Polish state-run refiner Lotos said on Friday its inventory-related write-down, calculated for the so-called EBIT LIFO, which disregards the impact of crude oil price changes on inventories, fell by 0.3 billion zlotys in the second quarter. .The company said that as a result it estimates the LIFO (Last In First Out) effect in the second quarter to come at zero..  Full Article

Poland's Lotos mulls PLN 8 bln projects co-financed by EIB
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Grupa Lotos : Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may launch two new infrastructure projects jointly worth 8 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) [EIB.UL], Polish economy ministry said on Tuesday. . The projects are on the ministry's list of investments that may need financial support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a tool for implementing the so-called Juncker plan - the European Union's development strategy. . Poland will be seeking 81 billion zlotys from the Juncker plan, the ministry also said in the presentation handled to reporters. Further company coverage: [LTSP.WA] ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

GRUPA LOTOS SA dismisses CEO Pawel Olechnowicz
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Pawel Olechnowicz has been dismissed as the company's CEO.Robert Pietreszyn, the company's chairman of the supervisory board, will become Lotos's interim chief executive until the new CEO has been chosen.  Full Article

GRUPA LOTOS SA comments on deals with Varo Energy Supply Trading
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

GRUPA LOTOS SA:In last 12 months signed deals with Varo Energy Supply Trading B.V. worth in total about $193 million net.The deal of greatest value (about $102 million) was signed on Nov. 26, 2015, and concerned delivery of unleaded petrol to Varo Energy Supply Trading BV.  Full Article

Poland's stock exchange says GRUPA LOTOS SA to replace Synthos in blue chip index-Reuters
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Poland's stock exchange GPW said in a statement on Friday refiner GRUPA LOTOS would replace chemical group Synthos in its blue chip index WIG20 as of March 21-Reuters.  Full Article

GRUPA LOTOS SA appoints Robert Pietryszyn chairman of supervisory board
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Dismisses Wieslaw Skwarko from his post of chairman of the company’s supervisory board and appoints Robert Pietryszyn.  Full Article

GRUPA LOTOS SA comments on contracts with BP capital group
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

GRUPA LOTOS SA:Says in the period from Dec. 31, 2014 to Dec. 30 it signed agreements with the BP capital group of a total value of about 1.91 billion Polish zlotys.Says the agreement of the highest value (estimated net value of about 1.33 billion Polish zlotys net) was signed on Dec. 29 and concerned the delivery of liquid fuel to BP Europa SE in 2016.  Full Article

