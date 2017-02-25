Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc : Reports 2016 results .Qtrly loss per share $0.20.

Lorito Holdings and Zebra Holdings acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc

: Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L. acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc .Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L say each bought 2 million shares of lundin for c$5.50 per share.

Lundin Gold announces agreement with Ecuador Government on investment protection agreement

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement . Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA . IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador .Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017..

Lundin Gold qtrly loss per share $0.12

Lundin Gold Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says offering for aggregate gross proceeds of cad$82,500,000 . Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says on june 27, 2016, company entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters .Lundin gold inc says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of cad$5.50 per share.

Lundin Gold appoints Alessandro Bitelli as CFO

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold provides corporate update .Appointment of Alessandro Bitelli as executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Lundin Gold says underwriters have agreed to buy 15 million common shares

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold Inc underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 15 million common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund advancement and development of Fruta Del Norte Gold Project . Underwriters to purchase common shares of company at a price of C$5.50 per share .Lundin Gold Inc announces $82.5m bought deal financing.

Lundin Gold enters into loan facility

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold enters into loan facility .Proceeds from facility will be used to allow co to initiate work to keep Fruta Del Norte project's advancement on schedule.

Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 loss $0.15/shr

Lundin Gold Inc : Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 2016 results . Qtrly loss per share $0.15 . As company does not have any sources of revenue, company expects to pursue various financing transactions or arrangements . Lundin Gold may not be successful in locating suitable financing when required or at all .Failure to raise capital when needed would have material adverse effect on co's business, financial condition and results of operations.