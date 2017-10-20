Edition:
United Kingdom

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

LUN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.02CAD
6:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$9.97
Open
$10.03
Day's High
$10.22
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
1,302,682
Avg. Vol
2,700,568
52-wk High
$10.22
52-wk Low
$5.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lundin mining announces early redemption of senior secured 2020 notes
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp : :Lundin mining announces early redemption of its senior secured 2020 notes.Lundin mining Corp says ‍early redemption of 2020 notes will save company $41.25 million per annum in interest payments​.To redeem all of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2020 at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount of notes​.  Full Article

Lundin Mining Qtrly loss per share $1.10
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Lundin Mining Corp : Qtrly loss per share $1.10 . Qtrly sales $342.3 million versus $501.3mln . Company remains on track to meet or exceed full year guidance across all operations . Q2 shr view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $185 mln . Says expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke, Freeport Cobalt in 2016 of about $50 mln-$60 mln, in-line with previous guidance .Estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 mln.  Full Article

Lundin Mining estimates $94.8 mln pre-production capital cost for eagle east
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Lundin Mining Corp : Lundin mining announces eagle east mineral resource, PEA results and project commencement . Estimated pre-production capital cost for eagle east is $94.8 million .Maiden eagle east inferred mineral resource estimate of 1.18 million metric tonnes grading 5.2% ni and 4.3% cu.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Lundin Mining Corp News

BRIEF-Lundin mining announces early redemption of senior secured 2020 notes

* Lundin mining announces early redemption of its senior secured 2020 notes

» More LUN.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials