Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,032.00INR
6:43am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.45 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,038.45
Open
Rs1,036.00
Day's High
Rs1,043.70
Day's Low
Rs1,031.00
Volume
131,061
Avg. Vol
1,812,391
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd :Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S..  Full Article

Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says gets FDA nod for generic Corgarda tablets .Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​.  Full Article

Lupin receives U.S. FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 

June 14 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets.receives FDA approval for its oxycodone hydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg.  Full Article

India's Lupin March-qtr consol profit down about 49 pct
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd ::March quarter consol PAT 3.80 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 6.45 billion rupees.March quarter consol revenue from operations 42.53 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.48 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 41.97 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.The profit and revenue alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange.  Full Article

Lupin gets FDA nod for generic version of Ortho-Cyclen 28 tablets
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Lupin Ltd : FDA approval for generic Ortho-Cyclen® 28 tablets .Approved product will be manufactured at Lupin’S Pithampur facility.  Full Article

Lupin, MonoSol Rx sign licensing agreement for pediatric products
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Lupin Ltd :Lupin and MonoSol Rx announce licensing agreement for multiple pediatric-focused products.  Full Article

Lupin gets FDA approval for generic Namenda XR capsules
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Lupin Ltd :Receives FDA approval for Generic Namenda XR capsules.  Full Article

Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for generic Rapaflo
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Rapaflo capsules .  Full Article

Lupin receives tentative approval for Avelox tablets
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Avelox tablets .  Full Article

Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for generic Zithromax
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Lupin Ltd : Lupin receives tentative approval for generic Zithromax oral suspension .  Full Article

Lupin Ltd News

Indian shares inch up; key corporate results awaited

Oct 17 Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday after hitting record highs in the previous session, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results and as profit booking in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd capped gains.

Earnings vs. Estimates

