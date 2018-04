Livechat Software SA (LVCP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Livechat Software: Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Of Livechat At 24,065 As Of April 1

Livechat Software Q3 Net Profit Up At 12.4 Million Zlotys

Livechat Software Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Up At 23,370

Livechat Software No. Of Clients Using Paid Version Of Livechat up 28% YoY

Livechat Software To Pay Advance On Dividend

Livechat Software plans FY Advance Div. Payment Of 0.44 Zloty/shr

Livechat Software: Number Of Clients Using Paid Version Of LiveChat At 22,805 As Of Dec. 1

Livechat Software Q2 2017/2018 Net Profit Up At 12.0 Mln Zlotys

Livechat Software: number of clients using paid version of LiveChat at 22,229 as of Nov. 1

Fulcrum FIZ decreases its stake in Livechat Software to 0.01 pct

