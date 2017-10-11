Edition:
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)

LVLS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

150.30INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.45 (-2.88%)
Prev Close
Rs154.75
Open
Rs154.50
Day's High
Rs155.40
Day's Low
Rs149.55
Volume
864,818
Avg. Vol
792,667
52-wk High
Rs210.00
52-wk Low
Rs125.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lakshmi Vilas Bank CFO ‍N S Venkatesh resigns​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd ::Says ‍N S Venkatesh, executive director & chief financial officer resigns​.  Full Article

Lakshmi Vilas Bank says NIM as of Sept 30 stood at 2.83 pct
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Says NIM of bank stood at 2.83 percent as of sept 30 versus 2.78 percent last yr‍​.Says consequent on slippages in quarter, watchlist now stands at about INR 17 bln‍​‍​.Slippages during quarter were almost entirely from watch list account; same is reflected in provisions.  Full Article

India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Sept qtr profit down about 84 pct
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 105 million rupees versus profit of 648.5 million rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 7.79 billion rupees versus 6.98 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 1.87 billion rupees versus 625.7 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 5.50 percent versus 3.78 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 4.33 percent versus 2.84 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Lakshmi Vilas Bank approves issue of shares via QIP
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd : Says approved issue of shares of 10 rupees each of the bank via QIP .Says may evaluate options to raise additional tier 1 capital via equity issue of up to 35 percent of paid-up capital of bank.  Full Article

Lakshmi Vilas Bank June-qtr profit up about 51 pct
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 606.9 million rupees versus profit of 402.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter interest earned 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.14 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 351.6 million rupees . June-quarter gross npas 2.14 percent versus 1.97 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net npas 1.30 percent versus 1.18 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd News

India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO sees bad loan additions falling sharply

MUMBAI, Oct 11 Indian private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd expects bad loan additions in the second-half of the fiscal year to be less than half of the about 9 billion rupees ($138.2 million) it added in the first six months to September, Chief Executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee told Reuters.

