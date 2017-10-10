LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony::Says on conference call type of growth in cognac experienced in recent quarters will not be replicated in future.Says growth in mainland China was higher than the rest of Asia in LVMH's fashion and leather goods division and the wines and spirits unit .Says the effect of price increases was negligible in terms of the growth of its Louis Vuitton brand over the past nine months.Says LVMH's multi-brand e-commerce business, known as "24 Sevres", will be loss-making for a few years.

LVMH says Ccgnac production constraints unlikely to abate soon

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH :Says on conference call that the production constraints that have affected stocks of its younger "VS" cognacs are unlikely to abate soon.

LVMH says challenges remain, tougher comparison base in Q4

Oct 10 (Reuters) - LVMH :Says on conference call that much tougher comparison base for group's business will start in the fourth quarter, challenges are still there.

Christian Dior 9-month revenue rises to 31.1 billion euros

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CHRISTIAN DIOR ::REG-CHRISTIAN DIOR : 12% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017.‍12% INCREASE IN REVENUE, REACHING 31.1 BILLION EUROS, FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​.

LVMH files public offer regarding taking full control of Christian Dior

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - LVMH ::* Arnault family company's Semyrhamis filed with the French AMF on May 22 the simplified mixed offer for all Christian Dior shares not currently held by the Arnault Family Group.* The board of directors of Christian Dior unanimously recommendeded that Christian Dior shareholders tender their shares to the offer.* French billionaire Bernard Arnault had earlier announced plans to combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors. nL8N1HX0WG.

LVMH CFO says Marc Jacobs brand is not for sale

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton :CFO says Marc Jacobs brand is not for sale, believes in long-term value of the brand.

LVMH says H1 profitability at L.Vuitton similar to H1 2015

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se :CFO says profitability at Louis Vuitton in H1 very close, almost identical to H1 2015.

G-III Apparel Group to buy Donna Karan International from LVMH

G-iii Apparel Group Ltd : To acquire donna Karan International from LVMH . G-Iii will acquire donna karan international in a transaction with an enterprise value of $650 million . Does not plan to update its financial guidance to reflect effect of acquisition until it has closed . Plans to fund deal through new indebtedness, $75 million of newly issued stock to lvmh, and a $75 million 6.5 year seller note . Expects acquisition to be dilutive in fiscal year ending january 31, 2018, and accretive thereafter .Barclays is acting as exclusive financial advisor to G-III.